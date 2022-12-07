GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.89

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.89 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 96.20 ($1.17). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 627,887 shares trading hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 131.52. The firm has a market cap of £840.56 million and a PE ratio of 507.37.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

