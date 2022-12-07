Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $400.97

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.97 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 377.50 ($4.60). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.82), with a volume of 134,221 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £215.97 million and a PE ratio of 790.00.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.