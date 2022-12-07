Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.30. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 7,042 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDUC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

