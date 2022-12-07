Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.63. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.57.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
