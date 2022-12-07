Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.63. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

