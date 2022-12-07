Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.00. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

