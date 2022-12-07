Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 57,592 shares traded.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

