Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 57,592 shares traded.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.