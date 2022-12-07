Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.