Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,753 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,451 shares of company stock worth $1,994,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

