UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $70,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.