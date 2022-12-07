RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.16

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $10.19. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 10,228 shares traded.

RADCOM Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

