PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,174 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,209 shares of company stock valued at $458,356. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of APG opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

