First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.87

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.87 and traded as low as $24.40. First Capital shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

