PFS Investments Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Allbirds Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

