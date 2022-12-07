PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AvePoint by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 552,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 252,029 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Down 2.9 %

AvePoint stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

