Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Crown worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

