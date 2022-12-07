Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,435,281 shares.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
