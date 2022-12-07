TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

