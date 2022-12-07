Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $72,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

