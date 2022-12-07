UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $70.43 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Okta worth $70,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Okta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.