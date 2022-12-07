Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

