Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,042,667 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 4,622.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.15.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

