Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $976.05

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.05 ($11.90) and traded as low as GBX 835 ($10.18). Savills shares last traded at GBX 858.50 ($10.47), with a volume of 358,589 shares trading hands.

Savills Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 976.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 933.15.

Get Savills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 802 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £80,200 ($97,792.95).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.