PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 4,496 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $109,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,775,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.