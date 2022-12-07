Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.50 million-$394.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.76 million. Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.15) EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 36.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora



Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.



