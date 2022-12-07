Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $392.5-394.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.77 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

