CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.