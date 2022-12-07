UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.34 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,827 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Raymond James worth $74,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Raymond James



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

