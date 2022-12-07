Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 26,209 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,657 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 258,350 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

