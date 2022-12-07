RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.10. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 4,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

