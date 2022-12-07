Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $73,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,780 shares of company stock worth $72,349,537. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $335.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

