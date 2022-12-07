UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Diamondback Energy worth $74,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

