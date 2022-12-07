Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 229,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tyson Foods by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.