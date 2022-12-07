Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.63 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

