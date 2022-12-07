UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $74,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $205,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Ameren by 87.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AEE opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

