Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

