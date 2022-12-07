F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $2,108,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.