Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Newmont stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

