UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of IDEX worth $70,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IEX stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $243.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.