Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Broadband worth $75,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.