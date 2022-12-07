HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.51 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

