ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Holdings Trimmed by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

