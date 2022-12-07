Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 769 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

