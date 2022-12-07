UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,105,584 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of KeyCorp worth $75,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

