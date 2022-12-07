Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

