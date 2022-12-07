Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Quanta Services worth $86,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.