Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Robert Half International worth $87,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.