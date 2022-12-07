Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 649 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 606,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,871,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,618,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

