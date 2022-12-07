Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

