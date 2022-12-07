UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $75.64 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $75,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $201.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

