UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Henry Schein worth $80,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

